UP CM to meet hospitalised special needs kids who fell sick at Lucknow rehab centre

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet the hospitalised special needs children of a government rehabilitation centre on Friday, after four kids died and over a dozen others fell ill at the centre, possibly after drinking contaminated water, officials said.

According to state government sources, the chief minister is expected to visit Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, where the children from the shelter home who fell ill are currently receiving treatment.

After meeting the hospitalised children, officials said he may visit rehab centre.

The Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih, located in the Para area of Lucknow, houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental disabilities.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday visited the hospital where around 16 children were under treatment.

More than 20 children with special needs at the centre fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were sent to a hospital on Tuesday evening.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI on Thursday that four children -- two girls and two boys, aged between 12 and 17 -- have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the viscera will be preserved for further analysis.

On Thursday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob suggested that the consumption of contaminated water could have made the children ill.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.