Adityanath to visit Singapore, Japan; set for 600 kmph Maglev ride during Japan leg

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will embark on a visit to Singapore and Japan from February 22, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

In Singapore on February 23 and 24, the chief minister will attend a series of meetings aimed at strengthening investment ties and exploring cooperation in infrastructure and urban development.

He will be in Japan on February 25 and 26, where he is scheduled to participate in several programmes. A key highlight of the visit will be a test ride on the country's advanced magnetic levitation (maglev) train, it said.

Adityanath will undertake a 100-km trial journey on the high-speed maglev train -- travelling 50 km each way. The train operates by levitating above the track using magnetic force, eliminating direct contact between the train and rail and significantly reducing friction. This enables it to achieve speeds exceeding 600 kilometres per hour. Japanese experts note that the maglev system uses superconducting magnets and an advanced guideway mechanism that ensures both stability and safety at ultra-high speeds.

The technology is currently in trial phase and is widely regarded as a benchmark in next-generation transportation.

Officials said the visit is not limited to technological exposure but is also aimed at exploring possibilities for strengthening modern transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

The state has already undertaken major initiatives, including expressways, metro rail networks and regional rapid transit systems, the statement said.

The visit is also being viewed in the broader context of India-Japan cooperation in high-speed rail, smart mobility and sustainable transport, which officials believe could help shape the future of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. PTI ABN RHL