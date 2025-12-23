Adityanath urges citizens to help needy as UP steps up measures against cold wave

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to participate in efforts to protect vulnerable people from the ongoing cold wave, urging them to ensure domestic workers, sanitation staff, security guards and others around them have adequate arrangements to cope with the severe cold.

"The government is working with full sensitivity and promptness to protect people from the cold wave in north India. Officials have been instructed to adopt a humane and highly sensitive approach," he wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Across the state, he added, night shelters are being operated at full capacity while arrangements for quilts, blankets, drinking water, bonfires and heaters have been ensured at these shelters.

"Examinees coming from other places and relatives of patients are also being provided shelter here. For the government, every human life is invaluable," the CM said.

He further said woollen clothes and blankets are being distributed to the needy through urban local bodies and tehsils, and mentioned that bonfires have been arranged at public places.

The UP CM also said that arrangements of blankets and bonfires are being made at cow shelters too, besides informing that extra security personnel are being deployed on roads to ensure travel safety amid fog.

"As a citizen, you too can become a partner in this collective effort. Look around you. Do ask once whether domestic helpers, sanitation workers, watchmen or others have adequate arrangements to protect themselves from the cold. Invite them for a cup of tea. Help the helpless reach government-run night shelters," Adityanath said. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ