Adityanath urges youth to embrace technology for Uttar Pradesh's growth

Ghaziabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, called for advancing the commitment of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and urged the youth to connect with emerging technologies, according to as statement.

Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India today is the fourth-largest economy in the world and will soon reach the third position. Uttar Pradesh too is rapidly moving towards development. Before 2017, UP was called a 'BIMARU state', but today it is the country's second-largest economy." "In 2016-17, UP's GDP was Rs 12.75 lakh crore, and the target is to increase it to Rs 36 lakh crore by 2025-26," the chief minister said.

He appealed to the youth to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology.

He said that technology does not snatch away jobs but rather creates new opportunities. "Just as computers created new possibilities when they were introduced, in the same way, AI will also bring new possibilities in agriculture, education, and healthcare. If farmers adopt technology, their productivity can increase by up to three times." "Before 2017, Ghaziabad was identified with filth and gangsters. By spreading rumours, Gautam Buddh Nagar was turned into a den of loot. It was said that no Chief Minister could come here, and if he did, he would lose his chair," he added.

"The same notion was created for Bijnor and Agra as well. Fear and rumours were spread. I spent the night in Bijnor, visited the so-called haunted circuit house in Agra, and also went to Noida. Even then, the public blessed me again and made me Chief Minister. The truth about those spreading rumours had to come before the public. Today, Ghaziabad has become a hub of education and industry," he said.

The chief minister said that the youth, farmers, women, and entrepreneurs of UP are the state's strength.

Adityanath urged everyone to give their suggestions on the Samarth UP Portal. He said that the three best suggestions from each district would be felicitated at the district level, and the five best suggestions would be felicitated at the state level.