Adityanath urges youth to spend less time on smartphones, read more books

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called on children and youth to spend more time reading books that enhance knowledge and creativity, and spend less time on smartphones.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University on Saturday, Adityanath said, "For the next nine days, the book fair will run at Lucknow University, where visitors will experience a grand confluence of knowledge and literature." He urged children and youth to spend less time on smartphones and dedicate at least one hour daily to reading creative and knowledge-enhancing books.

Citing examples of Indian sages and seers, Adityanath said sages like Yajnavalkya showed society the path of knowledge. Narrating the story of Rishi Yajnavalkya and his wives Katyayani and Maitreyi, he said that the pursuit of knowledge should be life's supreme goal.

He emphasised that reading and progress have always been part of India's heritage, aligning with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, "When citizens read, the country leads." Highlighting the message of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Samaj', Adityanath said that if women are healthy, society and the nation will be strong as well.

He appealed to children of all schools in Lucknow to attend the book festival and urged every student to buy at least one book.

Presenting the children with a book titled 'Exam Warriors', authored by Modi, the chief minister noted that if children carefully read it, achieving success in any examination or competition will become easier.

Additionally, Adityanath gifted books to schoolgirls and Anganwadi workers present at the event.

The book festival will run from September 20 to 28.

Present at the event were UP minister Yogendra Upadhyay, government advisor Awanish Awasthi, National Book Trust Chairman Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor Professor Manuka Khanna, noted author, filmmaker, and historian Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and NBT director Yuvraj Malik, along with literature lovers, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. PTI NAV MPL MPL