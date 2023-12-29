Adityanath visits Ayodhya to oversee newly built airport, railway station

Ayodhya, Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took stock of the construction of the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and the newly built airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday.

Advertisment

This was the CM's third visit to Ayodhya this month. He had earlier visited the site on December 2 and December 21, an official release said.

The CM reviewed the preparations and expressed satisfaction with the arrangement of the railway station and platforms.

He instructed the officers to ensure that there is no shortage of any kind, the release said.

Advertisment

The CM admired the beautifully adorned surroundings at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and took a selfie with the veena sculpture installed there, it said.

Adityanath also worshipped at Hanumangarhi and Ramlala.

On Saturday, the PM will inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. PTI SAB VN VN