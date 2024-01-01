Adityanath visits Gorakhnath temple on New Year's Day

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began the New Year on Monday by offering prayers at the Gorakhpur temple here, according to a statement.

He prayed to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity of all, the statement said.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath, who heads the Gorakshpeeth, performed 'rudrabhishek' at the temple. It was followed by a 'havan' and an 'aarti'.

After the rituals, the chief minister wished the people of the state a healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful life, the statement said.

Adityanath also interacted with children at the temple. He enquired about their studies and wished them success in life, it said.

A child also celebrated his birthday with the chief minister. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV