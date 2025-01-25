Adityanath visits Nath Akhara in Prayagraj, worships Dharm Dhwaj

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and performed the ceremonial worship of the 'Dharm Dhwaj'.

He also held discussions with the Siddha Yogeshwars from across the country, according to a state government's statement.

Yogi Mahasabha special vice president Mahant Balak Nath Yogi said, "This akhara belongs to the Chief Minister himself. It is rooted in the Nath sect and follows the tradition of Guru Goraksha Nath ji." He added, "Since the establishment of the Dharma Dhwaj, Siddha Yogeshwars from various parts of India have been visiting here. Complete arrangements for their stay, meals, and Prasad are made at the akhara." PTI NAV VN VN