Adityanath visits SGPGI to enquire about Ram temple head priest's health

Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here to enquire about the health of Mahant Satyendra Das --- the head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, -- the hospital said in a statement.

"SGPGI Director Professor RK Dhiman briefed the CM about the slight improvement in his (Satyendra Das) condition," the statement said.

Mahant Satyendra Das is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Neurology, SGPGI, the statement said, and added that Das is under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology.

Mahant Satyendra Das (85) was shifted to SGPGI on Sunday after initial treatment after he suffered a stroke.

Meanwhile, the UP government in a statement said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached SGPGI on Tuesday evening to inquire about the well-being of Satyendra Das.

The chief priest was first admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya on Sunday due to paralysis (stroke), from where the doctors referred him to SGPGI, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the health bulletin issued by the SGPGI hospital administration, he is also suffering from serious diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Currently, he has been kept in the Neurology ICU and is undergoing treatment under the close supervision of doctors, the government statement added.

On Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister reached the hospital and enquired about the health of Das. He discussed the progress of treatment with the doctors and gave necessary guidelines, it said.

Given his age and comorbidities, his condition remains critical, though his vitals are stable. He is under close monitoring, SGPGI had said in a statement earlier in the day.

Das was the priest of the makeshift Ram temple when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, having taken over the role just nine months earlier.

He chose a spiritual life at the age of 20 and has been the longest-serving head priest of the temple.

A member of the Nirvani Akhara, Das is among the most accessible seers of Ayodhya and is often sought by media persons for insights on Ayodhya and developments related to the Ram temple.