Adityanath waived cases against himself, failed to check exam paper leaks: Tejashwi

Patna, April 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday charged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with using his position to clear his name in criminal cases.

Advertisment

The former Bihar deputy CM also took a dig at Adityanath for failure to curb question paper leaks in his state from where “young men and women used to turn up in droves to try their luck when we were creating jobs on a mass scale”.

Returning from a day of hectic poll campaign, Yadav briefly interacted with journalists at the airport here. His reply was sought to remarks by Adityanath at back-to-back rallies addressed by the BJP leader in Nawada and Aurangabad.

"Upon coming here, he had to blurt something. So he blurted,” Yadav said when he was asked about Adityanath's charge that RJD's rule in Bihar was marked by goons brandishing their pistols.

Advertisment

"Our 17 months in power were known for no such thing. On the other hand, recruitments in government departments, on a large scale, had attracted many applicants from his (Yogi's) state,” the RJD leader, whose party got stripped of power following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA, pointed out.

Yadav also questioned Adityanath's claim of good governance, alleging that "the one thing he has accomplished is to get his own name cleared in cases in which he was named".

The allusion was to an order passed in 2017, months after the UP CM's ascent to power, by which a two-decade-old case relating to violation of prohibitory orders was scrapped.

Advertisment

Yadav also advised Adityanath to set his own house in order, saying, "As of now he is unable to hold exams unblemished by leaks of question paper. Perhaps a reason why so many people from his state came to Bihar searching for jobs".

The RJD leader also lashed out at BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for belittling the former's sister Rohini Acharya, who is making her electoral debut from Saran, a seat where Rudy is aiming at a hat-trick.

"My sister made an enormous sacrifice by donating a kidney to our father,” said Yadav, son and heir apparent of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"Saran has been laid waste. My sister will transform the constituency once she gets the people's blessings,” he asserted.

Saran, earlier known as Chhapra, is the Lok Sabha seat where Prasad made his debut in 1977. He went on to win the seat many more times till 2013 when conviction in a fodder scam case led to his disqualification. PTI NAC RBT