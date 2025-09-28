Adityanath warns of legal action against drone crime rumour spreaders

Balrampur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a warning against the people spreading rumours of theft through drones.

Speaking in Balrampur district, the chief minister said village security committees have been formed in every panchayat, and police patrolling has been intensified.

"Orders have been issued to take action under Gangster Act against those creating panic in the name of drones and to confiscate the property of those spreading terror in the name of theft," he said, according to a statement.

A government's crackdown began earlier this year after several districts reported a surge in rumours about drones being used to commit crimes.

Previously, Adityanath had warned that unauthorised drone usage could result in action under the Gangsters Act, and, if necessary, even the National Security Act (NSA).

"Any attempt to spread fear or misinformation using drones will not be tolerated," he had said.