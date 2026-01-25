Adityanath welcomes BJP chief on his first UP visit, says state has emerged as India's growth engine

Mathura (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh has shed its earlier image of a BIMARU state and has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of India's economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Mathura, Adityanath welcomed BJP national president Nitin Nabin on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the post.

The chief minister said it was a matter of pride that Nabin's maiden visit was to the sacred land of Yogeshwar Shri Krishna.

"On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh and BJP workers across the state, I extend a heartfelt welcome and congratulations to our national president," he said, describing Naveen as a symbol of youthful energy and organisational strength.

Nabin has served five times as an MLA from Patliputra in Bihar and has discharged various organisational responsibilities in the BJP with dedication and integrity.

Mathura and its surrounding regions, including Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nandgaon and Baldev, have for centuries been centres of inspiration for followers of Sanatan Dharma, he said, adding, "Every particle of this land carries the spiritual legacy of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani." The district also holds special significance as the birthplace of BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he said.

Referring to development under the "double-engine" government, the chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state but has become a growth engine of the national economy.

BIMARU was an acronym coined in the 1980s for India's historically underdeveloped states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Hindi, the word translates to 'sickly'.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has remained revenue surplus for over five years and is witnessing rapid infrastructure development, improved law and order, and inclusive growth.

"The government has ensured security for every citizen and implemented welfare schemes without discrimination, benefiting farmers, youth, women and the poor," he said.

He added that development initiatives are being implemented effectively from villages to cities, while preserving cultural heritage.

Highlighting the transformation in the state's image, Adityanath said there was a time when Uttar Pradesh struggled for identity, and its heritage was mocked.

"Today, it is playing a decisive role in India's economic growth, with youth, farmers and women actively contributing to this journey," he said.

The chief minister said BJP workers in the state are fully committed to accelerating development under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of the newly elected national president.

He expressed confidence that the momentum of progress achieved over the past nine years would continue with greater speed in the coming years.

