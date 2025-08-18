Adityanath wishes Sitharaman on birthday

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday and prayed for a long life for her.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to senior member of BJP family, Hon. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji on her birthday! May Lord Shri Hari Vishnu bless you with a healthy, long and glorious life, this is my prayer." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished her on X and wished her good health.

Born in Madurai on August 18, 1959, to Narayan Sitharaman, a Railways worker, and Savitri, a homemaker, Nirmala Sitharaman studied Economics at Tiruchirapalli's Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College.

She then moved to the national capital to pursue her Master's and MPhil in the subject at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sitharaman's political career began in 2008 when she joined the BJP (she returned to India in the early 1990s), and in two years became the party's second woman spokesperson after Sushma Swaraj.

In June 2024, she created a record by being the first woman to be sworn in as minister for the third consecutive term of the Narendra Modi government. PTI NAV VN VN