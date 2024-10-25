Adityanath's claim of fear-free UP hollow, says SP leader, slams Bhadohi shootout of principal

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) There is no substance in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that there is no fear of criminals in the state, Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav said on Friday, as he condemned the brazen killing of a school principal.

Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav made the remarks in Bhadohi where he had gone to meet the kin of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the principal of an inter college, who was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Monday.

"The claim of the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about a fear-free society is hollow and his words hold no substance. The Chief Minister says that the criminals of the state are either outside the state or are in jail. If that were so, then why are these incidents not stopping," Yadav told reporters.

He also accused the government officials of highhandedness and advised them not to forget that they are "public servants." The 56-year-old Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College principal was shot dead in Amilori village around 10 am a few metres away from his house, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

He was only around 200 metres away from his house when two people came on a bike and opened fire at his car after puncturing it.

They then approached the car and shot the principal sitting inside and drove away.

The victim was posted as a teacher in the college in 1994 and was appointed the principal on July 1, college manager Ashish Singh Baghel earlier said. PTI COR NAV VN VN