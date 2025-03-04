Adityanth announces formation of corporation to hire outsourced workers

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced the formation of a dedicated corporation to recruit outsourced workers.

Adityanath also revealed plans to establish 'appointment zones' in all districts, which will be named after first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"We are setting up a corporation to provide fair employment opportunities and put an end to the exploitation of outsourced workers," he said during a discussion on the Budget 2025-26 in the state assembly.

On creation of 'appointment zones', he said the initiative is designed to streamline local governance and ensure better administrative support at the grassroots level.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Adityanath also shared measures to modernize education.

The Budget includes provisions for creating digital libraries in urban areas and introducing new-age courses at government polytechnic institutes.

Additionally, he informed the assembly that the state will see the establishment of its first Forestry and Horticulture University.

The CM also emphasized the importance of education and healthcare, stating that they form the foundation of human capital.

He highlighted his government's planned efforts since 2017, saying, "From the very beginning, we have prioritized education, employment, and entrepreneurship." Expressing satisfaction on the success of Operation Kayakalp launched in 2017, he said that "almost 95 per cent of schools have benefited from this scheme".

The CM listed several improvements made in schools, including separate toilets for boys and girls, better flooring, drinking water facilities, solar panels, and digital libraries.

To further enhance education system, Adityanath announced a Rs 2,000 crore budget allocation for improving basic facilities in primary and upper primary schools run by the Basic Education Council.

Additionally, under the PM Shri Yojana, Rs 580 crore has been allocated, and Rs 300 crore has been set aside to transform primary schools into smart schools.

"Our youth is the source of our energy and to take that energy forward in a positive direction, funds have been arranged for the NCC Academy. Funds has also been arranged for various types of universities," he said.

He mentioned that a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made to implement new age courses, including ones related to new technology in all government polytechnic institutes.

Funds have also been arranged for Science City in Agra and Varanasi, he said.

Highlighting the government's focus on employment generation, the CM reaffirmed, "From day one, we made it clear that no one will be allowed to play with the future of our youth." He stressed that those exploiting young job seekers have faced strict action, including property confiscation.

The government has already provided 7.5 lakh government jobs, revived the MSME sector connecting two crore youth with new employment avenues, and launched initiatives like the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Furthering this mission, he announced the development of 'appointment zones' on 100 acres of land in all 75 districts under the PPP model, focusing on large-scale job creation. PTI KIS KVK KVK