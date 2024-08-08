Adivasi Mahotsav to begin in Ranchi on Friday

Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Adivasi Mahotsav-2024 will begin in Ranchi on Friday on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The two-day state-sponsored festival will be held at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park cum Museum in Jail Chowk, aiming at promoting tribal art, culture, lifestyle, cuisine, music and dance, officials said.

State Coordination Committee Chairman Shibu Soren, also a Rajya Sabha MP, will inaugurate the third edition of the festival.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be present on the occasion.

As many as 12 books will also be unveiled and a forest rights lease will be given during the festival.

The CM directed officers concerned to ensure that the festival is celebrated with dignity and grandeur.

Artists from tribal communities of Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and other states will participate in the festival, and showcase their traditions and culture, according to an official statement.

A tribal book fair will also be organised as part of the festival, it said.

Firecrackers and laser shows will be the centre of attraction at the festival, an official said.