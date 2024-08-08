'Adivasi' not just a word, it's a culture: J'khand Governor

Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday said 'Adivasi' is not just a word but a culture.

The governor was speaking to reporters after participating in a function organized on the eve of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples at Ranchi Women's College.

"Adivasi is not just a word, it's our culture. If we forget our culture and tradition, we will cause damage to our society and the country. We need to preserve our culture," he said.

Appreciating the tribal tradition, Gangwar said, "I came to know here that there is no tradition of giving money (dowry) in the marriage of a girl in tribal society. This is a very good practice and we have to understand how to adopt such good things." Earlier, speaking at the function at Ranchi Women's College, he said that tribal communities have been an important part of Indian civilization and culture since ancient times. "Their art, culture, folk literature, traditions and customs are renowned globally," he said.

The governor said that the tribal population constitutes about 27 per cent of the state's population of over 3.28 crore, besides there are 32 types of scheduled tribes in the state including eight kinds of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

"The government is running several welfare schemes for the development of scheduled tribes. Our tribal brothers and sisters need to be aware of such schemes so that they could be benefited," he said.

The governor said that tribal communities are becoming aware about education. "I would like to say that they need to be more aware of education. Knowledge plays an important role in the socio-economic progress of any nation. It is said that 'knowledge is power'. Therefore, everyone should be educated, be it a boy or girl," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG