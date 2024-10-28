ADM death: BJP, Cong workers hold demonstrations demanding CPI(M) leader's arrest

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) BJP workers on Monday staged a protest in this district, demanding the arrest of CPI(M) leader P P Divya, accused of abetting the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

Advertisment

The saffron party leaders and workers marched to the police commissioner's office here, alleging police inaction in arresting Divya, who was recently removed as the District Panchayat President by the party.

The BJP workers squatted on the road and raised slogans against the police and Divya, who is yet to make a public appearance after the alleged suicide of the ADM.

Police could be seen dragging the protesters through the road to shift them to the police vehicle.

Advertisment

Several rounds of water canons were also used by the police to disperse the protesters.

The BJP workers also protested in front of the Town police station here seeking the release of their arrested leaders and activists.

Later in the day, Congress workers took out a march to the Commissioner's officer to protest against the alleged failure to nab Divya days after the officer's death.

Advertisment

Several party workers took part in the march held under the aegis of the Kannur Block Congress Committee.

The march, began in front of the DCC office, was blocked by the police in front of the Commissioner's office.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, have been criticising the CPI(M)-led state government for not arresting Divya even days after the death of the ADM.

Advertisment

The protests comes at a time when a court here is expected to pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Divya on Tuesday.

Attending ADM Naveen Babu's send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14, Divya had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of the petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.

The next day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur. PTI COR LGK ROH