ADM nabbed by Lokayukta cops for bribery in MP's Satna

Satna, Sep 12 (PTI) An additional district magistrate was nabbed in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Lokayukta police official said.

ADM Ashok Kumar Ohri had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for settling a case of division of land and had taken Rs 10,000 in advance, Lokayukta inspector Zia-ul-Haq told reporters.

"Later the complainant told the ADM he won't be able to pay remaining Rs 10,000 following which he agreed to take Rs 5,000 from him. We held Ohri when he accepted Rs 5000 from the complainant," he said.

"Complainant Ramniwas Tiwari, a resident of Nai Garhi, had applied for division of land among his family members. The ADM demanded Rs 20,000 from him. Ohri was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," said Gopal Singh Dhakad, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (Rewa division).

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered Ohri's suspension with immediate effect, adding the state government has a zero tolerance policy against corruption.