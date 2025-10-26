ADM Naveen Babu's family files defamation case against two persons

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 26 (PTI) The family of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found hanging at his official quarters in Kannur, has filed a defamation suit against two persons for making false bribery allegations, relatives said.

The official took the extreme step after allegedly being publicly humiliated by former District Panchayat president P P Divya.

The defamation case has been filed against Divya and T V Prasanthan, an applicant for a petrol pump licence who had levelled bribery allegations against Babu.

A relative of Babu said the suit was filed before the Pathanamthitta Sub Court last week.

The family has accused both respondents of defaming Babu by making false bribery allegations and has sought compensation of Rs 65 lakh.

The court is expected to hear the case on November 11, and notices have been issued to Divya and Prasanthan, the relative said.

The family believes that fresh evidence may emerge in the defamation proceedings, which could aid the ongoing police criminal investigation.

Earlier, police had charged Divya with abetting Babu’s suicide.

Prasanthan, who had alleged that Babu delayed issuing a no-objection certificate for a petrol pump and later granted it after taking a bribe, has not yet been named as an accused in the police case.

He also failed to give any evidence to substantiate his allegations during the investigation, the family said.

Babu was found dead on October 14 last year at his official residence in Kannur, allegedly after CPI(M) leader Divya made remarks against him.

It was alleged that Divya, then serving as Kannur District Panchayat President, arrived uninvited at Babu’s farewell function and levelled corruption charges against him.

Babu’s family has also approached the court seeking a fresh probe into the case. PTI TBA TBA KH