Adman Piyush Pandey cremated

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Family and friends, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, bid an emotional farewell to Piyush Pandey at the advertising legend's funeral here on Saturday.

Pandey's mortal remains were brought to his home in central Mumbai's Shivaji Park neighbourhood in the morning, and later taken to the nearby cremation facility. Pandey died on Friday at the age of 70 in a private hospital here. He had been undergoing treatment for the last few days after developing respiratory complications.

The last rites also witnessed an impromptu singing of 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara', an iconic song celebrating the rich diversity of the country, penned by Pandey in the 1980s.

Earlier, the Pandey family members, including Prasoon, his sister Ila Arun and others, met many among the long stream of friends and colleagues who had come to pay their respects.

Captains of the industry, especially some of the long-time clients of Pandey, were also present at the cremation.

Some of the friends had put up a banner with Pandey's picture with the text 'Well Played, Captain' at the Shivaji Park cremation facility.

His sister Ila Arun told reporters that the family, including seven sisters, is in pain after the death of Piyush on Friday.

She also thanked Pandey's "extended family" in the world of advertising, made over a 45-year career, for all the love and support. PTI AA MR