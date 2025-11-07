Admin committed to building a self-reliant, prosperous Ladakh: LG

Leh, Nov 7 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to building a self-reliant and economically empowered Union Territory, where every citizen has access to opportunities for growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He said the vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Ladakh can only be achieved through inclusive development, where women, youth, artisans, and marginalised sections are active partners in progress.

“Economic empowerment is the key to self-reliance, and every step taken today will shape the future of Ladakh as a model of sustainable development,” he said.

Addressing the Loan Distribution Ceremony organized by the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO) here, Gupta said the event marks a significant milestone in Ladakh’s journey towards financial inclusion and economic self-sufficiency.

Highlighting the region's economic growth, the Lt Governor informed that over 13,600 MSME units have been established in Ladakh, creating employment for more than 50,000 individuals.

In addition, 147 Industrial Estate Units are now operational, generating new opportunities for local manufacturing and small-scale industries.

He said these developments reflect the determination of Ladakh's people to contribute actively to the Union Territory's progress.