Admin imposes restrictions under section 144 near Sarore toll plaza in Samba

Samba/Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) The district administration of Samba has imposed restriction under section 144 CrPc near Sarore toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following massive protests by Yuva Rajput sabha to close it down.

The section 144 was imposed by District Magistrate Samba Abhishek Sharma in around toll plaza late in the night, the officials said. The announcements of restriction near toll plaza was made by the police through speaker fitted vehicle.

They also made an appeal to the protesting YRS activists to vacate the toll plaza, where they had been holding protests amid sit-in since afternoon.

Several activists were also detained by the police.

Hundreds of activists held protests over removal of toll plaza at Sarore. PTI Corr AB AMS