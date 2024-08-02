Admin orders officials to attend main I-Day function in Jammu, Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday directed its employees stationed in Jammu city and Srinagar to attend the main Independence Day celebrations as part of their official duty.

Independence Day is an important national event and all government employees are duty-bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the nation's history, the general administration department said in an order.

"... all officers or officials in the Union Territory stationed in Srinagar/Jammu are enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day celebrations, 2024, at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar or Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, as part of their official duty," the order stated.

Any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior, it added.

The department "advised" all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors or chief executives of public sector undertakings to ensure that all officers or officials working under their administrative control and stationed in Srinagar and Jammu attend the functions. PTI SSB SZM