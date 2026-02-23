Admin reforms panel submits preliminary report to strengthen governance: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the preliminary report submitted by the state’s administrative reforms commission marks a significant step towards strengthening governance and improving efficiency.

In a post on X, Khandu said his government is committed to transparent and people-centric administration.

“The Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission under the leadership of Shri Pramod Jain, IAS (Retd), Chairman (ARC), presented its preliminary report today, a significant step towards strengthening governance and improving administrative efficiency in our state,” the chief minister said.

Emphasising the broader objective of reforms, he said that the measures are not merely about changing systems, but about making governance "more responsive, transparent and people-centric".

“It is our commitment to modernising administration while keeping the unique needs of Arunachal Pradesh at the core,” he said.

Expressing optimism over the recommendations, the chief minister said, “I look forward to meaningful discussions and constructive implementation of the recommendations in the larger interest of our people.” The Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission was constituted by the state government to undertake a comprehensive review of existing administrative structures, procedures and governance mechanisms, with the objective of enhancing efficiency, accountability and service delivery, officials said.

The commission was tasked with identifying systemic gaps, recommending structural and procedural reforms, and suggesting measures to make governance more citizen-friendly and outcome-oriented.

The submission of the preliminary report is expected to pave the way for detailed consultations and phased implementation of reforms aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring better public service delivery across the state, they added. PTI UPL UPL BDC