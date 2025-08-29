Administration alerted over rising water level in Tangri river: Haryana minister Vij

Ambala, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Friday assessed the rising water level in Tangri river in the Ambala Cantonment area, and directed the district administration to make an announcement for the evacuation of people living in the vulnerable areas along the river to safer locations.

Some schools located close to the river, which has crossed the danger mark, have been shut, officials said.

After heavy rain in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the water level is rising in the river flowing through Ambala Cantonment, officials said.

The district administration is on an alert mode as the water level in some other rivers passing through Ambala is also on the rise, they said.

Vij, the local MLA holding energy and transport portfolios, took stock of the situation on Friday and directed the district administration to remain alert amid the flood-like situation in the region.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called, and boats have been arranged to handle any emergency, he said.

Interacting with mediapersons, Vij said that heavy rain in the hills (of Himachal Pradesh) has caused water to flow into the Tangri river.

"Today morning, there was an inflow of 30,000 cusecs into the river, which is significantly above the normal levels. The water level in the river has crossed the danger mark,” he said.

People living near the river or within its catchment area are being advised to evacuate, he added.

"Before the monsoon season, dredging work had been carried out to deepen the riverbed. But due to some obstructions, only 25 per cent of the work could be completed. The remaining work will be finished after the monsoon," Vij said.

The irrigation department, meanwhile, has expressed apprehension of a further rise in the water level in Tangri. In 2023, Ambala was one of Haryana's worst-hit districts by floods.

In Yamunanagar, rainwater has accumulated in the agricultural fields of about half a dozen villages due to heavy rain in the Shivalik hill region adjoining the Chhachhrauli tehsil of the district, officials said.

The villages include Ledi, Khanwala, Chintpur, Rajpur, Gohrabani and Jaitpur. PTI COR SUN ARI