Administration cracks down on landgrabbers of 46 acres of prime state land in J&K's Kathua, issues notices

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The administration on Wednesday launched a major crackdown on individuals possessing significant assets with no verified source of income and issued notices to the land grabbers occupying over 46 acres of prime state land in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, directing them to disclose their income sources.

An official spokesperson said that notices were issued to the encroachers in Panchayat Chak Desa Choudharian in Tehsil Marheen, demanding the immediate vacation of 372 kanals (over 46 acres) of encroached state land.

The notices not only require the encroachers to vacate the land but also mandate them to disclose the sources of income and funding used for constructing illegal structures on the encroached property.

"This step is part of the administration's broader strategy to address the accumulation of illicit wealth and unauthorized encroachments on government land," the spokesperson added.

According to the official, several individuals had unlawfully occupied substantial portions of state land in the area and have already been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in criminal activities.

The administration has warned that failure to comply with the notices will result in stringent legal actions, including the demolition of illegal structures and criminal proceedings against the encroachers.

The authorities stressed that individuals unable to provide legitimate sources for their income or assets would face rigorous scrutiny, with severe legal consequences to follow.

"This drive is part of the Kathua district administration's ongoing efforts to reclaim public land and address illegal activities that undermine the rule of law," the spokesperson said.

The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring that assets obtained through unlawful means are thoroughly investigated and those involved in illicit activities face strict legal action.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Minhas, accompanied by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Hiranagar and Tehsildar Marheen, visited the site of the encroachment.

Dr Minhas emphasized the administration's zero-tolerance policy towards land grabbing and illegal accumulation of wealth.

He urged the encroachers to ensure transparency by providing clear information on the sources of income used for the constructions. He also warned that individuals involved in criminal activities, including drug and bovine smuggling, would face firm legal action.

The administration called upon the citizens of Kathua to support this initiative, encouraging them to assist the authorities in addressing illegal encroachments and criminal activities swiftly. PTI AB AS AS