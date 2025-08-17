Administration, forces holding rescue ops; helicopters airlifted injured to hospital: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action and inducted helicopter services for rescue and relief operations in the cloudburst-hit Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

At least seven people were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday. The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains.

"Spoke to Kathua SSP Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote in an X post.

"Four casualties have been reported (in Janglote). In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track and national highway, while Kathua police station has also been affected," he added.

The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding that the situation is being continuously monitored.

Helicopter services have been arranged for shifting the injured to appropriate hospitals, he said.

"Six injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be (the) relatively nearer destination," the minister wrote, adding, "My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased." Singh said Deputy Inspector General of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with him. Further assistance will be arranged as and when required, he added. PTI AB DV RUK RUK