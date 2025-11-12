Administration has the power to bring positive change in society: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the administration has the power to bring positive transformation in society by ensuring the welfare of the last person.

He urged newly inducted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to utilise their positions for the greater good and to contribute to the state’s growth story, A statement issued by the CM’s Office said.

Interacting with eight probationary IAS officers of the 2024 batch at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai, Fadnavis said the new generation of civil servants must focus on creating citizen-centric and accountable governance systems using Artificial Intelligence-based technologies.

“Maharashtra is the most urbanised state in India. It is important to develop an administration that focuses on urban growth alongside rural development,” Fadnavis said, adding that the administration can positively transform society by ensuring the welfare of the last person.

Officers have immense opportunities to work in urban governance, he said.

The chief minister said the government is implementing around 100 administrative reforms to ensure balanced industrial growth. A special ‘war room’ has been established to monitor these reforms, and experienced officers have been appointed to advise on revenue-related changes.

Fadnavis said several processes in the revenue department are being brought under blockchain-based systems to enhance transparency and speed. A 150-day programme has been launched to review and re-engineer administrative policies and procedures, he said.

Highlighting ongoing development initiatives, the CM said new industrial corridors are being established in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Nashik and other regions.

Projects like the PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) textile park in Amravati and Toyota Kirloskar’s upcoming unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are strengthening Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem, he said.

In the Gadchoroli district, which is emerging as a steel hub, MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore have been signed, he said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg has strengthened connectivity between Mumbai and Nagpur, while the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway will play a key role in Marathwada’s development, Fadnavis said.

During the interaction, the chief minister also sought to learn the officers’ background, experiences and their perspectives on administrative reforms in the state. PTI MR NR