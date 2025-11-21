Administration, jurisdiction of medical colleges will be under govt: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said though the proposed medical colleges will be developed under the Public Private Partnership model, their administration and jurisdiction will be under the government.

The state's decision to go for PPP mode for 10 government medical colleges has sparked a major controversy in the southern state.

"Though PPP model (of development) is being undertaken for the medical colleges, their administration and jurisdiction will be under the government," Naidu said in an official release.

During a review meeting of the Health Department, the CM enquired about the first phase of government medical colleges being built under PPP mode at Adoni, Markapuram, Madanapalle and Pulivendula.

Officials informed him that four stages of the tender procedure had been completed and expressed confidence that the entire procedure would be completed by December end.

According to the CM, the PPP mode will enable the availability of modern health services in villages also, which otherwise are only available in cities.

The TDP supremo asserted that students, people and the entire society will benefit through these colleges developed under the PPP mode.

Observing that 50 acres have been allocated for each of these colleges, Naidu called for the construction of the hospital and the medical college in 25 acres, and nursing, paramedical, dental and other facilities in the remaining 25 acres.

"We are allocating 70 per cent of beds in the hospitals free for the poor and health services are also free," he said, adding that these hospitals should run as per government standards.

Further, Naidu said the digi-nerve centre of Sanjeevani health project will emerge as a gamechanger in the healthcare sector.

He said the project, which is being implemented on a pilot basis in Kuppam, will monitor public health through digitisation of each and every person's health record.

Health data of 49,000 people has been collected and the project will be implemented in Chittoor district from January 1, 2026, the CM said.

The project is being implemented with the cooperation of Tata (Group) and Bill Gates Foundation.

Further, the CM directed officials to implement a universal health insurance scheme from April 1, 2026.

Officials informed him that currently 12 lakh claims are being settled through NTR Seva Trust by spending Rs 330 crore per month.

Moreover, the CM directed them to focus on preventive and curative systems in public health to reduce expenditure and called for an action plan to be formulated to analyse the health data collected under the Sanjeevani project. PTI STH KH