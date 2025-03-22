Administration of Fadnavis, Aurangzeb similar, says Sapkal; seeks fulltime Maharashtra home minister

Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Saturday reiterated that the administration of Devendra Fadnavis was similar to that of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The statement had earlier provoked a strident attack from the ruling alliance, which had accused Sapkal of insulting Fadnavis. They had raised the issue in the legislature and had sought legal action against the Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal also slammed the state government for deteriorating law and order and said Maharashtra needs a full time home minister. Currently, the home portfolio is handled by CM Fadnavis.

"Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, a woman was raped in Pune and there was violence in Parbhani. There is no police system left in Beed. The state is under Tughlaqi rule. I stand by my statement that the administration of Fadnavis and that of Aurangzeb is similar," Sapkal said.

Speaking about Pune, the state's second largest city and a premier commercial and industrial hub of the country, Sapkal said some people are disturbing its culture.

He also alleged sizable quantities of drugs coming to Pune are from Gujarat but the police is not probing this link.

"The home department is not paying attention to the city. Maharashtra doesn't have a fulltime home minister. Fadnavis should resign as the state needs a fulltime home minister," the Congress leader said.

Asked about former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar quitting the Congress and joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Sapkal said, "A person who got three opportunities to contest (assembly bypolls, Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024) still went after power. There is no importance of ideology left." PTI COR BNM