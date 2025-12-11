Administration orders audit of fire safety adherence in commercial buildings of Jammu

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The administration on Thursday ordered a comprehensive audit of adherence to building plans and fire safety norms in all commercial establishments across Jammu district, officials said.

The move gains significance in the wake of the recent major fire tragedy in north Goa that claimed 25 lives, including of 20 staff members and five tourists, around midnight on December 6.

An order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, constituted a six-member committee headed by Vidhu Shekhar, Additional District Magistrate, Jammu.

The panel also includes the joint commissioner (revenue enforcement) of Jammu Municipal Corporation, all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), the chief electrical inspector, the PWD executive engineer (roads and buildings), and the deputy director, Fire and Emergency Services, Jammu.

"The Committee shall undertake a comprehensive review of adherence to building plans and fire safety norms of all commercial establishments having seating capacity of more than 20 people, including but not limited to bars and restaurants, hotels, theatres, etc.," the order stated.

The committee has been directed to inspect the commercial establishments and submit a detailed report to the district magistrate within 10 days. PTI AB PRK PRK