Administration resolute in rebuilding flood-affected areas in Ladakh: LG

Leh/Jammu, Sept 1 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that the administration is committed to speedy restoration and holistic development of flood-affected areas in the region.

He said that every possible measure is being taken to rehabilitate the affected families and rebuild the damaged infrastructure with a long-term vision of resilience and sustainability.

This was stated by the lieutenant governor (LG) while interacting with a delegation led by the councillor from Chushul, Konchok Stanzin, at the Raj Bhawan in Leh.

The Chushul councillor apprised the LG about the damage caused by the flash flood on August 12 in Maan and Merak villages.

He further apprised the LG about the challenges being faced by people in flood-hit regions, particularly in terms of connectivity, housing, and livelihood. PTI AB AMJ AMJ