Administration suspends gun licences of 59 power bill defaulters in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Jan 4 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district has suspended the gun licences of 59 people for defaulting their electricity bills, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to the administration, the defaulters created pressure by brandishing their guns when officials approached them for payment of dues.

"Gun licences of 59 persons have been suspended. We have been repeatedly getting information from the department (state-run power company) that when teams visit these people, they create pressure by showing their firearms," Collector Ankit Asthana told PTI.

Asthana said the administration will continue its action against defaulters.

Advertisment

Morena is the headquarters of the Chambal division. PTI ADU ARU