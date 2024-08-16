Administrative Council approves cadre review of J-K administrative service

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved cadre review of the JKAS with a view to strengthen the administrative set-up in the union territory, an official spokesperson said here.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The review will revise the strength and composition of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) in view of increased complexities and scale of operations as well as changes in work profiles due to new schemes and initiatives after specific recommendations from the Administrative Departments, the spokesperson said.

The revised strength will accommodate 87 new posts, with deletion of 50 posts coupled with creation of 46 posts, he said.

The decision will also upgrade 29 posts to ensure adequate administrative experience and efficiency in disposal of government business, he said.

The review will also enable career progression as well as employment avenues for the youth by releasing vacancies for direct recruitment through concerned recruiting agencies, the spokesperson said.

He said the Administrative Council further issued directions that the restructuring of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service cadre may also be fast tracked by the Home Department.

The Administrative Council also approved creation of posts of different ranks (from Deputy Director Prosecution to class IV), totaling 83 posts, in the Prosecution Department to comply with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

This would improve handling of matters related to Prosecution in various courts as per revised framework as per different provisions of BNSS to strengthen the Criminal Justice System, for ensuring timely delivery of justice, the spokesperson said.

The Administrative Council also approved creation of 772 posts of different categories for Government Railway Police (GRP) J&K to strengthen the railway security apparatus between Katra- Banihal segment.

The recommendations for creation of 772 posts for Katra-Banihal segment have also been made by the Multi-Disciplinary Committee (MDC), composed of members from Railways, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and J&K Police.

The proposed posts span from post of superintendent of police till lower rung posts in the non-gazetted and class-IV cadre.

In another decision, the Administrative Council also approved creation of 30 posts of different categories in the office of State Election Commission, J&K.

The Commission was constituted in October, 2020 with the appointment of First State Election Commissioner. However, till date except for the post of State Election Commissioner, no post/staff have been created and Commission has been functioning with assistance of staff attached from various other departments.

It was considered necessary to create these posts to ensure smooth functioning of the State Election Commission, the spokesman said.

In a separate decision, the Council approved operational guidelines for JK Startup Policy which would give a fillip to enthuse start-up initiatives by youth of Jammu and Kashmir The Administrative Council in its earlier meeting held on February 19 had approved the said policy.

The Council approved the operational guidelines which has elaborate provisions related to start-up recognition, access of seed funding-eligibility, process of filing application, short listing and selection, disbursal of seed funds, funding guidelines, start-up awards for encouraging entrepreneurship, incubators and market access for growth of start-ups, networking and collaborations between start-ups.

Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) shall be the nodal agency for the policy implementation, the spokesperson said.

These operational guidelines will nurture and inspire the entrepreneurial talent of Jammu and Kashmir by creating a vibrant and robust start-up ecosystem. The policy is slated to recognise and facilitate well performing, potential and promising start-ups, he added.