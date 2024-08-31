Administrative officer of college held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe for admission

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an administrative officer of a city-based college for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man for his daughter's admission to an academic course, an official said here on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ravindranath Singh (56), working in Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College of Arts, Science and Commerce located in Ghatkopar, he said.

The complainant's daughter was seeking an admission in Class 11 of commerce stream at the college. But her name did not figure in the list of shortlisted students. Therefore, the girl and her father went to the college and met Singh requesting him to help them in the process, the ACB official said.

The victim later also met the local legislator, who gave a recommendation letter addressed to the college to help him in securing admission for his daughter, he added.

When the victim met Singh again, he initially demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him, but later reduced the amount to Rs 50,000. The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which verified his complaint. It laid a trap and caught Singh while accepting the bribe.

He was arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.