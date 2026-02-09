Administrative reforms must directly benefit citizens, says CM; hails 'GPR 2.0' initiative

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said administrative reforms should directly benefit the common people and asked all government departments to work in coordination to ensure effective implementation of 'GPR 2.0' initiative.

The state government has launched the ambitious 'GPR 2.0' administrative reform programme to bring comprehensive changes in governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the initiative and suggested that other states adopt similar reform models, Fadnavis said while speaking at a review meeting on administrative reforms held at Sahyadri Guest House here.

Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoir, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries from all departments were present. A detailed presentation on Phase I and Phase II of GPR 2.0 was made by the General Administration Department, an official release said.

"Administrative reforms under GPR 2.0 are being implemented in a logical and integrated manner. Phase I has been completed successfully, with notable work done by all departments. Phase II is scheduled to be completed by May 1. The reforms would make government services more simple, faster and transparent for citizens," the CM said.

Fadnavis said strengthening administrative services, institutional capacity, infrastructure and resources with a future-oriented approach is essential.

"Through GPR 2.0, historic work is being carried out in this direction. The next five to ten years would be decisive for these reforms," he added.

Under the GPR 2.0 initiative, the government aims to strengthen administrative departments through time-bound implementation monitored by the Chief Minister's Office, the Information Technology Department and the State Information Commissioner's office.

The initiative also focuses on creating efficient systems to provide citizens with easy and organised access to services, finalising citizen charters for quality service delivery and ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes.

To improve service delivery, reforms are being introduced in services available on the MahaDBT and 'Aaple Sarkar' portals. As part of MahaDBT 2.0, 263 schemes have been finalised and included under GPR 2.0.

The government is also streamlining 1,074 services under the 'Aaple Sarkar' platform and improving management of 424 certified services. Of the 17,624 'Aaple Sarkar' service centres, selected high-performing centres will be developed as 'smart centres', the release said. PTI MR BNM