Advertisment
#National

Rajasthan government transfers 14 RAS officers

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Rajasthan government transfers 14 RAS officers

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 14 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

Among the officers who have been transferred, RAS Ranjita Gautam has been removed from the post of Deputy Commissioner Transport and posted as Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Transport, according to orders issued by the state personnel department on Thursday night.

RAS Nilima Takshak has been removed from the post of Registrar, Rajasthan University and posted as Additional District Collector (Justice), Jaipur.

#RAS Nilima Takshak #RAS Ranjita Gautam #RAS #Rajasthan Administrative Service #Rajasthan
Advertisment
Subscribe