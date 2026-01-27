Administrative reshuffle in Haryana: Sudhir Rajpal becomes Home Secy; Sumita Misra to head revenue

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as the Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration in the Justice Department.

According to the transfer orders issued on Tuesday, Sumita Misra has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Department.

Before Tuesday's orders, Misra, a 1990-batch officer like Rajpal, held the Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Departments.

The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred five senior IAS officer among six officers with immediate effect. An order in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Meanwhile, Rajpal will also handle the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.

Sumita Misra will also hold the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, and Ayush Departments, previously handled by Rajpal.

Arun Kumar Gupta will continue as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, along with the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Departments.

Saket Kumar has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, and Member Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, in addition to his present duties.

Ram Kumar Singh has been appointed Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Additional CEO, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority. PTI SUN NB NB