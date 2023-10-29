Administrative reshuffle in J-K

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) An administrative reshuffle was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with 37 officers, including three deputy commissioners, getting transferred.

According to an official order, IAS officer Harvinder Singh, who was posted as Jammu additional deputy commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Doda deputy commissioner.

Singh will replace Vishesh Paul Mahajan who has been transferred and posted as Reasi deputy commissioner, while Baseerul Haq Chaudhary has been posted as the Ramban deputy commissioner. PTI MIJ CK