Administrative reshuffle in J-K; Anshul Garg appointed Kashmir divisional commissioner

Srinagar: Anshul Garg, a 2013-batch IAS officer, was on Tuesday appointed as the divisional commissioner of Kashmir as the government carried out a reshuffle in the administration.

Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is transferred and posted as divisional commissioner, Kashmir, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), said.

The current divisional commissioner, V K Bhiduri, was transferred by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to Delhi on May 16 this year.

Ten IAS officers and four JKAS officers were on Tuesday transferred on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Six districts of J-K also got new deputy commissioners.

Naveen S L, Secretary, Transport Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Civil Aviation Department along with additional charge of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, relieving Shahid Iqbal Choudhary of the additional charge of the posts, the order said.

It said Avny Lavasa, awaiting orders of posting in the GAD is posted as secretary Transport Department, while Vikas Kundal, deputy commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as chairman, J-K Services Selection Board.

Gurpal Singh, director, Social Welfare, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, the orders said.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, it said.

Anil Banka, awaiting orders of posting in the GAD, is posted as special secretary Finance Department, while Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, is the new deputy commissioner, Kupwara.

Rakesh Minhas, deputy commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Jammu, and Ayushi Sudan, deputy commissioner, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Samba, it added.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been replaced by Indu Kanwal, JKAS, Chairman, J-K Services Selection Board.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, special secretary, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Poonch, while Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, deputy commissioner, Samba, will be the new deputy commissioner, Kathua, the order read.