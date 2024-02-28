Admiral R Hari Kumar visits alma mater, meets former teacher, classmates

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar's pleasure on returning to his alma mater -- Carmel Convent HSS at Vazhuthacaud -- here was evident from the broad smile on his face as he entered its premises on Tuesday after a decades long gap.

Greeted by the school band, the Navy chief walked into his alma mater where he had studied for two years when his family moved to the Kerala state capital from Thanjavur.

At the school, everyone saw the fond reunion of the Admiral with his former teacher -- Jameela -- whom he hugged and touched her feet.

He also walked into the classroom where he had studied decades ago and sat on the same bench with some of his classmates who had also arrived at the school to meet him.

The broad smile never left his face as Kumar interacted and shared memories with his classmates and Jameela teacher.

At the ceremony held by the school to welcome him, the Admiral recalled how the school registered him as a private student in class six with the condition that he has to clear the Malayalam language test in six months time for being enrolled as a regular student.

"I took on the challenge and I think in three months Jameela teacher gave a report that he is okay, able to cope up and there is no problem," he said while speaking on the occasion.

The Navy chief was in the Kerala capital for a two-day official visit on February 26-27. PTI HMP HMP SS