Admission Modi not coming to power: Cong's dig at Shah's 'scramble for PM's post' remarks

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "scramble for PM's post" remarks, the Congress on Monday said it was an "admission" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not return for a third term.

Advertisment

The opposition party also claimed that people have seen through the BJP's "sinister plot" to change the Constitution and end reservations.

Shah on Monday warned that a victory of the INDIA bloc, "even by mistake", will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the opposition alliance for the prime minister’s post.

Asked about Shah's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "I am very glad that the home minister is talking about who the potential prime ministerial candidates will be. At least there is admission that Mr. Modi is not coming to power. From saying '400, 400 (seats)', now there is admission that the next government will be that of the INDIA bloc." "Who the PM will be and will not be that is a decision which we will take but the reality is that there is admission, there is cognizance and I thank them for it," Shrinate said at a press conference here.

Advertisment

The reality is that the country is seen through this "sinister plot "of trying to change the Constitution and ending reservations because that has been the core philosophy of the RSS, they have consistently opposed reservations, she alleged.

Even in the BJP, it is no coincidence that leaders such as Jyoti Mirdha to Ananthkumar Hegde, are all talking about changing the Constitution, Shrinate said.

"What does it mean, it simply means denying people the right to reservation, it simple means to act against Dalits, tribals, backward classes, the poor in the general category...the people have understood your sinister plot and will throw you out," she said.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Jhanharpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Shah claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and "Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi)" will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure.

In contrast, he said, "A third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead to elimination of corruption from the entire country, including Bihar, and eradication of casteism in the state".

"Modi’s return to power is certain. But, suppose, even by mistake, if the INDI alliance comes to power, what will happen? Who will be the prime minister? Will it be Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi? They will all settle for sharing the top post for a year each. Is it how the country can be run?" Shah said.

India wants a “mazboot” (strong) prime minister, not a “majboor” (weak) PM, the senior BJP leader asserted. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK