Admission process for nursery, KG, Class 1 in Delhi's private schools to begin on Nov 28

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE) issued a circular on Tuesday, announcing that the admission process for nursery, KG and Class 1 in the city's private schools for the 2025-26 session will begin on November 28.

Advertisment

The last date for the submission of registration forms is December 20 and the first general-category admission lists will be published on January 17, 2025, the DoE said.

The department has instructed private unaided recognised schools to reserve 25 per cent of the seats for students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and children with disabilities.

A separate admission list will be released for these categories, it added.

Advertisment

As per the circular, the minimum age limit for admission is three years for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2025.

The upper age limit for admission is less than four years for nursery, less than five years for KG and less than six years for Class 1, the circular read.

"Age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper age limits for these classes," it added.

Advertisment

The circular further mentioned that parents can approach the heads of schools for admission-related queries from January 18 to January 27.

The DoE also instructed all private unaided recognised schools to upload their admission criteria and point systems on their websites by November 25.

"These criteria must be clear, reasonable, transparent, and in accordance with department guidelines. Schools must ensure they do not adopt any criteria that have been abolished by the department," it added.

Advertisment

In the event of a tie among applicants, a draw of lots will be conducted, either using a computerised system or by drawing slips in the presence of parents. The draw will be videographed and the footage will be retained by the school, the circular stated.

It also mentioned that purchasing a prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission forms. Only a registration fee of Rs 25 can be charged. PTI SHB IJT