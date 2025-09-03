Admissions to begin this session at Bhiwani, Koriyavas medical colleges: Haryana health minister

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday said that admissions will begin this session at Bhiwani and Koriyavas medical colleges.

She expressed her gratitude to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after approval was given for 100 MBBS seats each at Pandit Nekiram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani and Maharshi Chyavan Medical College, Koriyavas (Mahendragarh).

According to an official statement the health minister said that on August 19, she had written to the Union health minister and the chief minister, requesting approval for MBBS admissions in these newly established colleges for the current academic session.

Prompt action was taken in this matter, and the National Medical Commission has now issued permission for admission to 100 seats in each of the two colleges, she added.

Rao said that with this decision, the aspirations of Haryana's meritorious youth to pursue MBBS closer to their home will finally be realised.

Along with academic opportunities, the opening of these medical colleges will also generate new avenues of employment in the surrounding regions, she said.

She further said that the state government is committed to providing affordable and accessible healthcare to its people and is determined to establish a medical college in every district of Haryana. PTI SUN OZ OZ