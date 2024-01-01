Adopt all measures to boost law & order: Bengal chief secy to DMs, SPs

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary B P Gopalika on Monday held a meeting with district magistrates and senior police officers, and urged them to adopt all measures to strengthen law and order in the state.

On his first day in office as the chief secretary, Gopalika also asked the DMs to look into complaints received directly at the Chief Minister's Office with priority, an official said.

"B P Gopalika told the DMs that law and order should be given extra importance from the first day of the year. He also asked them to accurately carry out the work of correcting the voter list," the official said.

Gopalika asked the officials concerned to complete pending road construction projects in the state with urgency, as well, he added. PTI SCH RBT