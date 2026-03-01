Adopt eco-friendly practices during Holi festival: Mumbai civic body

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly by adopting eco-friendly practices and avoiding harm to trees.

The Holika Dahan wherein a bonfire is lit to celebrate the burning of the demoness, Holika, will be celebrated on Monday evening and 'dhulivandan' or smearing of colours, a day after.

The BMC stated in a release that residents shouldn’t cut trees or branches and instead use dry wood to observe the ritual in a traditional manner.

Burning chemically treated wood, plastic, rubber, tyres, and other hazardous materials should be strictly avoided as the fumes generated can be harmful to health and the environment, the BMC said, urging the housing societies and local communities to organise eco-friendly Holika Dahan events.

For Dhulivandan, the BMC advised citizens to avoid wastage of water and use natural and organic colours that are safe for the skin and children.

The use of synthetic colours containing chemicals and heavy metals should be avoided, the civic body said, adding that dry colours should be preferred to conserve water.

The civic body also urged the citizens to prevent noise pollution, particularly near hospitals, residential areas and other sensitive locations, by keeping sound levels within permissible limits. PTI KK NSK