Adopt Gandhian ideals to build prosperous, just India: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and urged people to imbibe the ideals of the Father of the Nation to contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, just and developed India.

In a message posted on his official X handle, Adityanath said, "My heartfelt tributes to 'Rashtrapita' Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary." He said Gandhi's steadfast commitment to truth, his unwavering practice of non-violence and his deep compassion for humanity would continue to illuminate the world.

"Let us imbibe the ideals of 'Bapu' and make our best contribution towards the creation of a prosperous, just and developed India," the chief minister said.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948. PTI KIS NSD NSD