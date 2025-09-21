Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to adopt indigenous products in daily use as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Shah also said that for the fulfilment of the resolve for a self-reliant India, the NEXT Gen GST reforms will have a major role.

The home minister said that in his address to the nation, PM Modi called for adopting 'swadeshi' and explained how NEXT Gen GST will strengthen self-reliance.

Shah said initiatives have been taken to reduce GST in sectors like agriculture, health, textiles, and man-made fiber to boost manufacturing.

"You too can adopt indigenous products in your daily use, make every home a symbol of swadeshi, and contribute to building a self-reliant nation," Shah said in a post on 'X' in Hindi with hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India's growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat and linking a boost to 'swadeshi' products to the country's prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri, which will mark the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said swadeshi will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement. PTI ACB KVK KVK