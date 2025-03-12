Adopt innovative measures to counter security challenges: Chief of Air Staff

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 12 (PTI) Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh visited the Southern Air Command (SAC) on Wednesday for a commanders' conference, where he emphasised the need to adopt innovative measures to counter growing security challenges.

The CAS was received at the SAC headquarters by Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC, with a ceremonial guard of honour.

During his interaction with the commanders of Air Force stations under the SAC, Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the impact of emerging technologies, the need for capability enhancement, and the importance of harnessing human resources to their full potential, a Defence release said.

Singh also underscored the hybrid nature of future warfare, where conflicts are expected to span multiple domains, the release added.

"He stressed the need to adopt innovative measures to counter increasing security challenges and safeguard critical assets. He urged commanders to stay abreast of global developments in space, cyber, and electronic warfare," it further stated.

During the conference, the CAS was briefed on key issues, including the air defence of the southern region, the SAC's operational preparedness, and enhanced capabilities in maritime air operations, the release added.

Air Chief Marshal Singh commended the SAC for maintaining a credible operational posture and for its significant contributions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts across the southern peninsula, it said.